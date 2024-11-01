Colombo HC grants additional bail to ex-minister Johnston Fernando

The Colombo High Court today (01) ordered to recall the warrant issued against former Minister Johnston Fernando, for failure to appear before the court in a case filed by the Bribery Commission, and ordered to release him on additional bail.

The case was heard before Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne.

President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa, representing Johnston Fernando, stated that on the October 23, when the case was called, the defendant did not appear in court but instead went to give a statement to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the unregistered luxury car allegedly belonging to him, which was found parked at a star-class hotel in Colombo.

However, the judge expressed dissatisfaction with the facts presented by the defence and ordered that he be granted additional bail.

Accordingly, the judge released Johnston Fernando on a cash bail of Rs. 25,000 and a personal surety of Rs. 1 million, ordering his release after posting the additional bail.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned to January 27.

The Bribery Commission had lodged the case before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court against Johnston Fernando, former CWE chairman Eraj Fernando and former CWE Working Director Mohamed Shakeer, for allegedly using 153 employees of Lanka Sathosa in political activities while Johnston serving as a minister between 2010 and 2014 and causing a loss to the tune of Rs 40 million to the government.