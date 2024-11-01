Sri Lankas pig farms urged to register as African swine fever spreads

Sri Lankas pig farms urged to register as African swine fever spreads

November 1, 2024   12:54 pm

Sri Lanka’s Department of Animal Production and Health has requested the owners of pig farms across the island to visit the nearest veterinary office in order to register their farms.

This request follows reports that pigs in certain pig farms in the country have contracted African swine fever for the first time.

The Director of the Western Province Animal Production and Health Department, K.K. Sarath, stated that African swine fever cases have been reported in the Western Province, Uva, Northern, and North Western provinces.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dilith vows to build a strong opposition to 'challenge and change' existing system (English)

Dilith vows to build a strong opposition to 'challenge and change' existing system (English)

Dilith vows to build a strong opposition to 'challenge and change' existing system (English)

PM Harini holds wide ranging discussions with ILO, Italian, and Chinese Ambassadors (English)

PM Harini holds wide ranging discussions with ILO, Italian, and Chinese Ambassadors (English)

'Legal action will be taken against all who misappropriated public funds'  PM Harini (English)

'Legal action will be taken against all who misappropriated public funds'  PM Harini (English)

Diwali: Hindu festival of lights celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

Diwali: Hindu festival of lights celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)