Sri Lanka’s Department of Animal Production and Health has requested the owners of pig farms across the island to visit the nearest veterinary office in order to register their farms.

This request follows reports that pigs in certain pig farms in the country have contracted African swine fever for the first time.

The Director of the Western Province Animal Production and Health Department, K.K. Sarath, stated that African swine fever cases have been reported in the Western Province, Uva, Northern, and North Western provinces.