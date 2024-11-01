Fire breaks out at garage in Rajagiriya

A massive fire has reportedly broken out at a vehicle garage in Rajagiriya while several fire trucks have been deployed to help douse the flames.

The fire has broken out at a vehicle garage located on a road at Obesekarapura in Rajagiriya while several fire trucks and fire fighters are already at the scene attempting to extinguish the fire, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Kotte Municipal Council Fire Brigade has dispatched 3 fire trucks and several firefighters to the location while the Fire Service Department has sent 2 fire trucks and several firefighters.

It is reported that the fire has also spread to a nearby housing complex and that firefighters are attempting to control the flames with great effort.

The cause of the fire or the damages caused by it are yet to be ascertained.