Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya appointed Chief Advisor to President on Digital Economy

Former Axiata Group CEO Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy.

He received his letter of appointment from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (01).

The President’s Media Division (PMD) stated that the appointment marks a significant first step in Sri Lanka’s transition towards a digital economy and that the government aims to strengthen digital infrastructure and empower citizens through an inclusive, forward-looking digital economy.

Axiata Group Berhad on Friday announced that Dr Wijayasuriya will relinquish role as the CEO of Telecommunications Business and Group Executive Director as he has been invited by the Government of Sri Lanka to lead the country’s digital economy agenda in the capacity of Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy and other related leadership roles.

Dr Wijayasuriya has duly accepted the invitation from the GoSL and has communicated his decision to step down from his role at Axiata Group with effect from 15 January 2025, the announcement said.

“The Board of Directors of Axiata have accepted his decision to relinquish his position from the effective date. During the interim period Dr Wijayasuriya’s responsibilities to Axiata will continue, including the execution of a transition program while he makes himself available for GoSL’s digital transformation initiatives on an advisory and non-executive basis. Axiata will announce any further changes at the appropriate time.”

Dr Wijayasuriya records a tenure of over 30 years with Axiata and its predecessor, Telekom Malaysia. A member of Axiata’s Board of Directors in the capacity of Group Executive Director, Dr Wijayasuriya heads the pan-region telecommunications operations of the Group spanning the markets of Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Cambodia.

Dr Wijayasuriya also served on the Board of Directors of the GSMA, the governing body of the global mobile industry. An active contributor and champion of technology as well as developmental advancements in the mobile industry, Dr Wijayasuriya was honoured with the GSMA Chairman’s Award in 2024, the highest recognition by GSMA, for his outstanding contributions to the global mobile industry.