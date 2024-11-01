Govt denies reports of reduced security for ex-president Mahinda

The Presidential Secretariat says that the reports circulating claiming that the security detail of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been reduced are completely false.

Issuing a clarification, the Presidential Secretariat said it has noted recent media reports claiming that the security of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been reduced.

The Presidential Secretariat states that all those reports are false and confirms that it has provided Rajapaksa with the benefits outlined in the Presidents’ Entitlements Act No. 4 of 1986.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is entitled to a pension due to a retired President, an official residence at Wijerama Mawatha, Colombo 07, and a secretary’s allowance, the statement said.

Additionally, he has been provided with three vehicles: a Mercedes Benz -600 Maybatch (2008), a Toyota Land Cruiser (2017), and a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG 4x4 (2013).

For these vehicles, a monthly fuel allowance of 1,950 liters will be provided, along with three designated drivers, the PMD said.

The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Public Security are providing security for former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The army personnel assigned to this task include three commando officers, four-unit officers, and a total of 56 other ranks, bringing the total number of army personnel to 07 officers and 56 ranks.

In addition to the military, 180 police officers are also on duty to ensure his safety, which includes 29 police drivers, according to the PMD.

Furthermore, a Cabinet sub-committee has been established to evaluate the privileges of former presidents, and future decisions and actions will be taken based on the committee’s recommendations, the statement added.

