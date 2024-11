A person has been killed while 19 others have been injured in an accident on the Radella short cut road in Nuwara Eliya.

The incident has occurred today (01) around 6.30 p.m. due to a head-on collision involving a van and a lorry.

Additionally, it is also reported that 19 individuals who sustained injuries from the incident have been admitted to the Nuwara Eliya District General Hospital.