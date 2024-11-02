Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says the atmospheric conditions are favorable for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island during the evening or night. Showers or thundershowers may occur over the coastal areas of Western, Southern North-western and Northern provinces during the morning too.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-central provinces, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.