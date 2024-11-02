Suspect arrested at BIA with 76kg of smuggled Cardamom from Dubai

A suspect was arrested with a large consignment of cardamom that had been illegally smuggled into Sri Lanka from Dubai, during a raid conducted by officers from the Airport Police Station at the arrival terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night (01).

According to the police, the suspect was found in possession of 76 kilograms and 300 grams of cardamom, along with eight mobile phones.

The suspect is a 48-year-old resident of Colombo 12, and the Airport Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.