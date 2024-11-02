President and Indian envoy discuss strengthening ties, fishing disputes, and energy cooperation

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha yesterday (01) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The discussion centered on strengthening the longstanding relationship between the two nations, including a detailed review of Indian-assisted projects in Sri Lanka, where progress and challenges were highlighted, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

They also addressed the ongoing fishing disputes in the Northern Sea, with both parties stressing the importance of a long-term resolution that respects the needs of fishermen from both countries and promotes cooperation.

President Dissanayake affirmed his commitment to protecting the interests of the Sri Lankan fishing community.

The President expressed interest in learning from India’s expertise in power and energy sector development and the digitalization process, with a view to advancing these areas in Sri Lanka with India’s support, the PMD said.

Deputy High Commissioner Dr. Satyanjal Pandey also attended the meeting.

