Badulla bus accident: injured KDU students out of danger

Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha of the Emergency Treatment Unit of Badulla Teaching Hospital stated that those who were seriously injured in the bus accident on Dunhinda Road in Badulla last morning (01) and admitted to the hospital, are now out of danger.

Providing an update on their condition, he reported that the conditions of all hospitalized patients are stable. He added that some of the ten patients currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) may be transferred to general wards today.

“Forty people injured in the bus accident were hospitalized, with ten admitted to the ICU. Most of those patients are now recovering, and the threat to their lives has passed. We have great hope for the recovery of these students.”

“A few of the ten persons being treated in the ICU may be transferred to general wards today, while others may be discharged after consultation with the judicial medical officer,” he said.

He further emphasized that according to the current situation, “there is no need to transfer any patients to Colombo by air, as it could pose a risk. The hospital has all the necessary facilities to care for the injured.”

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examinations have revealed that the two female students who died in the bus accident had succumbed to severe head injuries.

Both students were 23 years of age. One of the victims, Isuri Umayangana, was a resident of Pahalakanda, Tholangamuwa in Nivithigala, while the other, N.M.P.T. Hettimulla, was from Unakolagedara, Kurunegala.

The Deputy Director of the Badulla Teaching Hospital, Dr. Gayan Cooray, stated that the bodies were handed over to their families last night (01).

The last rites of the deceased students are to be carried out with the full support and sponsorship of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU).

Meanwhile, dash cam footage from a car has also surfaced, showing the bus carrying KDU students speeding shortly before the accident had occurred.