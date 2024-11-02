Special security for Lohan Ratwatte at Prison Hospital

A decision has been taken to provide special security to former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, who has been admitted to the prison hospital due to an illness.

Prisons Commissioner and Spokesman Gamini B. Dissanayake stated that since Lohan Ratwatte is the former State Minister in charge of Prisons, this special protection has been provided according to court orders.

He was arrested by the Mirihana Police on October 31 in Katugastota, Kandy, for allegedly using a luxury car that was illegally imported from abroad and assembled in Sri Lanka.

Later, he was produced before the Acting Magistrate of Nugegoda by the Mirihana Police, where he was ordered to be remanded until November 7.

Meanwhile, Ratwatte’s wife has also been notified to provide a statement regarding the relevant vehicle at the Mirihana Police.