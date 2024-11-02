Doctors end token strike at Karapitiya National Hospital

Doctors at the Karapitiya National Hospital in Galle have called off their 24-hour token strike which had commenced at 05.00 p.m. yesterday (01).

They had launched a strike stating that the specialist doctor in charge of the hospital’s cancer ward had threatened several other doctors of the hospital.

However, after a discussion with the Director of Karapitiya Hospital today (02), the striking doctors have decided to temporarily call off the strike.

But the doctors who were on strike say that if proper measures are not taken regarding the doctor in question, they will commence another strike next Monday.

All the specialist doctors of the Karapitiya Hospital and all the doctors of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) had joined the strike, as a result of which no clinical treatment was carried out.

Due to this, the patients who arrived at the hospital for treatment had faced various difficulties.