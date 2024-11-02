Heavy showers above 100mm expected in several provinces

November 2, 2024   05:25 pm

The Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning during thundershowers as the atmospheric conditions are favorable further for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island during the evening or night, according to a forecast issued for the next 36 hours. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur over the coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

The department added that heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces.

Accordingly, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

