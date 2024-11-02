Govt to prioritize digital transformation of social welfare benefit programs

A discussion on the digitalization of social welfare benefit programs took place at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The meeting held yesterday (01) emphasized the significance of digitizing the paddy storage system as a means to stabilize rice prices and address long-term solutions for the rice shortage, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

It also focused on the digital transformation of the “Aswesuma” and social welfare programs aimed at supporting low-income families.

Additionally, the group discussed plans for digitizing the relief distribution program for children from low-income families in the upcoming school term and the fertilizer subsidiary distribution.

Group Chief Executive at Dialog Axiata PLC Supun Weerasinghe, Chief Technology Officer at Millennium IT ESP. Mahesh Wijenayaka and a panel of field experts were also part of this discussion.

--PMD