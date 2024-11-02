PM discusses rescue of Sri Lankans trafficked to Myanmar with IOM Mission Chief

PM discusses rescue of Sri Lankans trafficked to Myanmar with IOM Mission Chief

November 2, 2024   06:47 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has met with Ms. Kristin B. Parco, Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), during a courtesy call at the Prime Minister’s Office today (02).

During the meeting, enhancing cyber security measures to combat cyber fraud, rescue of Sri Lankan nationals trafficked to Myanmar, were discussed, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting was also attended by Ms. Madhavie N. Gunawardena, National Research and Partnership Officer, Ms. Minoli P. Don, Head of the Protection Unit, as well as Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Dayani Mendis, Director General of United Nations and Human Rights, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

