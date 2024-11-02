Six including foreigner arrested over Arugam Bay security threat

Sri Lanka’s Public Security Minister Vijitha Herath says that six individuals who allegedly acted in a manner that posed a threat to national security and the safety of tourists have been arrested, and that investigations are being carried out.

A foreign national is also among the arrestees, the minister revealed.

He stated that the suspects have been arrested in connection with the intelligence information received indicating a potential attack in the Arugam Bay area, as well as incidents involving the photographing of major financial sites in Colombo.

Minister Herath noted that they immediately acted upon receiving information about a potential danger to foreign tourists to safeguard their safety and ensure national security.

“The opposition was waiting to take advantage of this issue. That is the truth,” he charged.

“So far, we have arrested six individuals. A Maldivian and five Sri Lankans are in custody and investigations are ongoing. From those investigations, we still cannot say what kind of plan or attempt this was. Because it is not possible to draw such a conclusion from the information obtained from the 06 arrested persons and the investigations.”

Therefore, there is no need for a wrong interpretation about this, however, the people of the country want to ensure that security, he added.

The minister stated that the three-member Cabinet convened the National Security Council (NSC) immediately, and the necessary instructions were given by the President as the defense minister.