EC announces special voting leave for public and private sector employees

November 3, 2024   08:19 am

The Election Commission has announced provisions for granting leave to public and private sector employees during the upcoming parliamentary elections, allowing them to vote without a reduction in salaries or use of personal leave.

As outlined in paragraph 12.3 of Chapter XII of the Establishments Code under “Special Leave of Public Officers,” public sector employees are entitled to a minimum of 4 hours of leave to vote, with special leave granted for the required time without any salary deduction.

The Election Commission stated that a similar system has been arranged for private sector employees, in collaboration with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL), ensuring voting access without salary or leave reduction.

For private sector employees, the following leave provisions apply based on distance from the workplace to the polling station:
- 40 kilometers or less: half-day leave
- 40–100 kilometers: one day
- 100–150 kilometers: one and a half days
- Over 150 kilometers: two days  

Employees must submit a written leave request to their employers and employers are required to maintain a visible document at the workplace listing employees who have applied for special leave and the period granted.

