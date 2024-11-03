Today designated as special day for distribution of official ballot papers

November 3, 2024   08:53 am

The Department of Posts announced that today (03) is designated a special day for distributing official ballot papers for the 2024 General Election.

Deputy Postmaster General Rajitha Ranasinghe stated that ballot paper distribution will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. 

“The distribution of official ballot papers for the 2024 general election is underway through the postal system. Today has been designated as a special day for this purpose. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 8,000 distribution staff, in collaboration with 2,090 post offices, are dedicated to delivering official ballot papers only,” he said.

He added that door-to-door ballot distribution will continue until November 7. If anyone has not received their ballot by then, they may visit the post office, verify their identity, and obtain their ballot from the postmaster during office hours.

NPP govt will create an efficient digital economy in Sri Lanka - President (English)

Sri Lanka needs to diversify exports through innovation - Prof. Ajith De Alwis (English)

Is rice available at controlled price as promised by rice mill owners?

Badulla bus accident: injured KDU students out of danger (English)

Swiss Airline'Edelweiss Air' resumes seasonal flights to Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

