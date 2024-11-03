Delay in Grade 5 Scholarship exam evaluations could impact future exams, CTU warns

November 3, 2024   01:19 pm

The Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) has raised concerns over the delay in evaluating the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination answer sheets, warning that prolonged postponement could disrupt upcoming examinations and impact students’ studies.

Chairman of the union Priyantha Fernando urged education authorities to prioritize the matter, emphasizing that timely evaluation is essential to prevent further interruptions in the academic schedule. 

He noted that the delay could affect not only the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination assessment but also school studies and future examinations.

Responding to an inquiry by Ada Derana, Secretary of the Ministry of Education Mrs. Thilaka Jayasundara explained that the delay in evaluation stems from ongoing fundamental rights petitions filed before the Supreme Court regarding the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination. 

She stated that, due to the legal proceedings, the ministry has not yet been able to initiate the evaluation process. 

Nevertheless, Mrs. Jayasundara assured that a formal request has been submitted to the court, aiming to expedite the evaluation process and mitigate the impact on students.

