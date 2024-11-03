Technical fault or driver negligence? - Police probe fatal KDU bus accident

Sri Lanka Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the recent fatal bus accident on Dunhinda Road in Badulla, was caused by a technical fault of the bus or driver error.

The incident, which involved a bus carrying a group of students of the Southern Campus of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) toppling across the road, resulted in the death of two female students, and injuries to 40 others.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in-charge of Badulla, Wasantha Kandewatta stated that a government analyst’s report on the bus is awaited to aid the investigation.

Preliminary assessments suggest the driver may have been operating the vehicle in third or fourth gear at the time of the accident. It is suspected that excessive speed on the steep, winding 4-kilometer stretch of road may have led the bus to skid out of control, according to police.

To clarify the exact cause, the police are examining both possible technical malfunctions and driver-related factors. SSP Kandewatta noted that efforts are also underway to analyze data on how the bus was being driven at the time of the incident, including a focus on any technological evidence that could shed light on its speed and gear usage.

However, dash cam footage from a car has also surfaced, showing the bus carrying KDU students speeding shortly before the accident had occurred.

Meanwhile, of the 40 injured passengers, six have been discharged from Badulla Teaching Hospital after treatment. However, seven others remain in the intensive care unit, with medical teams continuing to monitor their condition closely.