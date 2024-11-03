No withdrawal of security at religious places - Defence Ministry

No withdrawal of security at religious places - Defence Ministry

November 3, 2024   05:04 pm

The Ministry of Defence states that the reports claiming the removal of security provided by the Tri-Forces and the Civil Defence Force at religious places in the country are untrue.

This was communicated by the media spokesman of the Ministry of Defence during a special press conference held this afternoon (03).

Speaking during the press conference, the media spokesman of Sri Lanka Army Major General Rasika Kumara stated that the government has not reached any decision to reduce the number of security personnel deployed at the religious places as of yet.

Furthermore, he assured that removing of tri-forces personnel from religious places is carried out only if it is confirmed that the number of security personnel required for a concerned location is less than the deployed amount, during security analysis conducted on a regular basis by the Army Headquarters.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

NPP govt will create an efficient digital economy in Sri Lanka - President (English)

NPP govt will create an efficient digital economy in Sri Lanka - President (English)

Sri Lanka needs to diversify exports through innovation - Prof. Ajith De Alwis (English)

Sri Lanka needs to diversify exports through innovation - Prof. Ajith De Alwis (English)

Is rice available at controlled price as promised by rice mill owners?

Is rice available at controlled price as promised by rice mill owners?

Badulla bus accident: injured KDU students out of danger (English)

Badulla bus accident: injured KDU students out of danger (English)

Swiss Airline'Edelweiss Air' resumes seasonal flights to Sri Lanka (English)

Swiss Airline'Edelweiss Air' resumes seasonal flights to Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm