No withdrawal of security at religious places - Defence Ministry

The Ministry of Defence states that the reports claiming the removal of security provided by the Tri-Forces and the Civil Defence Force at religious places in the country are untrue.

This was communicated by the media spokesman of the Ministry of Defence during a special press conference held this afternoon (03).

Speaking during the press conference, the media spokesman of Sri Lanka Army Major General Rasika Kumara stated that the government has not reached any decision to reduce the number of security personnel deployed at the religious places as of yet.

Furthermore, he assured that removing of tri-forces personnel from religious places is carried out only if it is confirmed that the number of security personnel required for a concerned location is less than the deployed amount, during security analysis conducted on a regular basis by the Army Headquarters.