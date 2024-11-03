Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end

November 3, 2024   09:36 pm

Sri Lanka is on pace to surpass its ambitious goal of attracting 2.3 million tourists this year, marking significant growth from the over 1.4 million tourists it welcomed in 2023.

Growing closer to Sri Lanka’s target of attracting 2.3 million tourist arrivals in 2024, the country had already welcomed 1,620,715 arrivals by October 2024, indicating a positive momentum in tourism.

According to the latest data issued by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, the month of October recorded a total of 135,907 tourist arrivals.

Indicating an uptick in tourist arrivals, October welcomed more tourists compared to the 122,140 arrivals recorded in September this year.

October 2024 reported over 20,000 arrivals compared to the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, the highest number of tourist arrivals was recorded during the fourth week of October, amounting to 31,076 arrivals.

The highest number of tourist arrivals so far this year was recorded from India, with a total of 322,973 Indian tourists visiting the country. The United Kingdom recorded the second highest arrivals, with a total of 146,670 tourist arrivals.

A significant number of tourists have also arrived from Russia, Germany, China and France.

