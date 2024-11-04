14-year-old dies in hand tractor accident at Galkiriyagama

November 4, 2024   09:19 am

A 14-year-old boy has reportedly been killed in an accident after a hand tractor loaded with firewood lost control and rolled off the road at the Karavilagala Junction on the Aliyamalagala - Kahalukanda Road in Galkiriyagama.

According to police, the teenager was walking near the road in front of the tractor at the time of the accident, which occurred last afternoon (03).

The teenager succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Regional Hospital in Kalawewa and the deceased was identified as a resident of Nanwattegama in Nagampaha.

The tractor driver has been arrested in connection with the incident, and the Galkiriyagama Police are conducting further investigations.

