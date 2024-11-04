Special measles vaccination program from today

Special measles vaccination program from today

November 4, 2024   09:55 am

The Ministry of Health has launched a special measles vaccination program to be implemented from today (04) until November 09. 

Accordingly, it is stated that this program has been planned to be implemented in 12 selected districts across the country.

Although Sri Lanka has successfully eradicated measles, this program has been implemented due to reported measles cases in some areas last year.

Dr. Hasitha Tissera, a Senior Epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology Unit, expressed his opinion in this regard stating that the aim here is to target the younger generation, especially, those who have either not received the measles vaccine at all or have missed it for various reasons. 

He highlighted the need to identify individuals who have not received complete protection from the vaccine, including those who have only had one dose, and to ensure they receive a second dose.

“The main goal is to give a dose of measles. Fortunately, we have made great progress through measles in the last 10-20 years. However, if the measles virus enters our community, there is a risk for those who may get measles. This program is done to reduce that risk,” he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns (English)

If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns (English)

Govt. refutes claims of withdrawing security at religious places

Govt. refutes claims of withdrawing security at religious places

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

NPP govt will create an efficient digital economy in Sri Lanka - President (English)

NPP govt will create an efficient digital economy in Sri Lanka - President (English)