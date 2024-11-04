Special measles vaccination program from today

The Ministry of Health has launched a special measles vaccination program to be implemented from today (04) until November 09.

Accordingly, it is stated that this program has been planned to be implemented in 12 selected districts across the country.

Although Sri Lanka has successfully eradicated measles, this program has been implemented due to reported measles cases in some areas last year.

Dr. Hasitha Tissera, a Senior Epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology Unit, expressed his opinion in this regard stating that the aim here is to target the younger generation, especially, those who have either not received the measles vaccine at all or have missed it for various reasons.

He highlighted the need to identify individuals who have not received complete protection from the vaccine, including those who have only had one dose, and to ensure they receive a second dose.

“The main goal is to give a dose of measles. Fortunately, we have made great progress through measles in the last 10-20 years. However, if the measles virus enters our community, there is a risk for those who may get measles. This program is done to reduce that risk,” he added.