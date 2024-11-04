President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that the era of reviving the collapsed country has begun.

Speaking at a public meeting in the Badulla area, he stated that no one can halt this journey.

The President further highlighted that many plans have been developed to rebuild the nation.

“We have prepared a plan to digitize our country. We are aiming to make 2025 the year with the highest tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka. We are also launching our ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ program, a nation that is virtuous, disciplined, law-abiding, and equipped with a clean public toilet system across the country,” he said.

He stated that they intend to establish a new center for science and research and emphasized that their efforts will go beyond that, with plans already in place to reopen closed factories and build new ones.

“Plans are underway to reopen closed factories and construct new ones. This is the era of renaissance for our country. No one can stop this journey.”

He added that the first challenge his government encountered was managing the economy in an orderly manner.