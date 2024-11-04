Dr. Mothilal de Silva appointed new chairman of SLT

The Board of Directors of Sri Lanka Telecom PLC has resolved to appoint Dr. Mothilal de Silva, as an Independent, non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Sri Lanka Telecom PLC with effect from 04 November 2024.

With a career spanning over many decades, Dr Mothilal de Silva is a result oriented multidisciplinary C-level executive in the telecommunication industry having experience in Sri Lanka and multiple countries in Asia and Pacific regions. He is a turnaround specialist and a strategist.

Under his leadership as Group Chief Executive Officer, he turned around the Fiji’s state-owned telecommunication company Telecom Fiji Ltd sustainably after 5+ consecutive loss-making years. During his tenure at Telecom Fiji, the company registered consistent growth in profit, dividend and investment for network modernisation. He was also the Group Chief Strategy Officer and Group Chief Corporate Officer of Dialog Axiata, General Manager (Sales, Marketing and Customer Service) of MTN Networks Pvt Ltd and Vice President Process Excellence and Group Operations of Axiata Group Malaysia. He sat on the Board of Directors of Lanka Communication Services Pvt Ltd, a telecommunication service provider for enterprises in Sri Lanka.

As a C-level executive at Dialog, Mothilal set up Corporate Planning, Strategy, MIS, Business Intelligence, Performance Management, Quality, Process Reengineering, Enterprise Program Management and Corporate Development divisions from scratch while apprenticing young set of managers who had progressed to become leaders in Dialog and Axiata Group subsidiary companies. He was also instrumental in winning GSMA awards, International Asia Pacific Quality Award, Asia CSR award for Dialog Axiata and many national awards.

Mothilal obtained Doctor of Business Administration from PPA Business School, Paris, with a distinction for his dissertation “Corporate Venture Capital as an engagement model for co-creating 5G ready services”. He has a MSc in IT from Keele University UK, MBA from PIM, SL, BSc (Engineering) SL, Post Graduate Diploma in Strategic Management from Maastricht School of Management, Netherland and a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management from PIM SL.