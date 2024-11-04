New chairman of Civil Aviation Authority assumes duties

New chairman of Civil Aviation Authority assumes duties

November 4, 2024   12:02 pm

Former Additional Director General of Sri Lanka Customs Sunil Jayarathna has been appointed as the new Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) with effect from today (04).

Accordingly, Jayarathna assumed duties in the office this morning with the presence of several officials including the Director General of the CAASL, Ada Derana reporter said.
    
Jayaratne has served as an Additional Director General of Sri Lanka Customs, and he is a distinguished officer who has also served as the Customs Media Spokesman for three and a half years.

He is a postgraduate in Customs Law and Management from University of Sri Jayawardenepura and University of Canberra, Australia.

