The Colombo High Court has ordered the case filed against former State Minister Diana Gamage over allegedly obtaining a Sri Lankan passport by producing forged documents to be heard on January 09, 2025.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne today (04) and at that time, the accused, Diana Gamage, also appeared before the court, Ada Derana reporter said.

After considering the facts presented, the High Court judge ordered for the hearing of evidence related to the case to be called on January 09, 2025.

Additionally, the judge ordered that the case materials be securely stored and also instructed that summons be issued to the witnesses to appear in court on that date.