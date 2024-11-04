Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, has been arrested after appearing before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court as per a court order, over the incident an unregistered car found at her house in the Mirihana area of Nugegoda.

Subsequently, the Nugegoda Magistrate has ordered her to be remanded in custody until 07 November, Ada Derana reporter said.

Former state Minister Lohan Ratwatte was arrested by Mirihana Police on October 31 in Katugastota, Kandy over an incident of discovering an unregistered car at his wife’s house in the Mirihana area of Nugegoda.

The car without registered number plates was found on October 26, 2024, according to police.

Police had found the luxury car in question during an inspection carried out based on information received by the police headquarters regarding a luxury car without number plates at a three-storied house in the Embuldeniya area in Mirihana, belonging to Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

During the investigation, both Ratwatte and his wife had explained to the police that his mother-in-law resides in the said house. They had claimed that the car had been brought there three weeks ago by Ratwatte’s private secretary, who was recently found dead with gunshot injuries in the Katugastota area of Kandy.

However, Ratwatte, who was admitted to the Prison Hospital for treatment on November 02, was later transferred to the Colombo General Hospital, owing to a sudden illness while in custody.