Laugfs gas prices to remain unchanged

November 4, 2024   02:29 pm

Laugfs Gas PLC announced that the company will not revise domestic LP gas prices for the month of November.

Accordingly, the current prices of Laugfs domestic LP gas cylinders are as follows; 
12.5 kg cylinder - Rs. 3,680
05 kg cylinder – Rs. 1,477

Meanwhile, the Litro Gas Company had also announced that the prices of domestic LP Gas will remain unchanged for the month of November 2024.

Issuing an announcement, Litro chairman Channa Gunawardena said that despite the rising LP gas prices in the global market, a decision was taken not to increase the prices of Litro gas in order to provide relief to the consumers.

