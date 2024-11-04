Proposed tariff reduction insufficient; PUCSL calls for revised proposal from CEB

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has asked the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to submit a revised proposal for electricity tariff reductions, stating that the initially proposed tariff reduction is inadequate.

PUCSL Communications Director Jayanath Herath said the CEB has been directed to provide an updated proposal by November 08. This follows an initial proposal submission by the CEB on October 24, in which the board proposed a reduction of electricity tariffs ranging from 4% to 11%.

Despite this, several parties have voiced concerns, arguing that the proposed reduction does not sufficiently reflect CEB’s recent profitability. They contend that given the board’s financial performance over the past months, a more substantial tariff cut is warranted to provide meaningful relief to consumers.

Herath stated that once the CEB submits the revised proposal, the PUCSL will prepare a counter-proposal to ensure that the tariff revision aligns more closely with public expectations and recent financial realities.