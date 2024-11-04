Proposed tariff reduction insufficient; PUCSL calls for revised proposal from CEB

Proposed tariff reduction insufficient; PUCSL calls for revised proposal from CEB

November 4, 2024   02:33 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has asked the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to submit a revised proposal for electricity tariff reductions, stating that the initially proposed tariff reduction is inadequate.

PUCSL Communications Director Jayanath Herath said the CEB has been directed to provide an updated proposal by November 08. This follows an initial proposal submission by the CEB on October 24, in which the board proposed a reduction of electricity tariffs ranging from 4% to 11%.

Despite this, several parties have voiced concerns, arguing that the proposed reduction does not sufficiently reflect CEB’s recent profitability. They contend that given the board’s financial performance over the past months, a more substantial tariff cut is warranted to provide meaningful relief to consumers.

Herath stated that once the CEB submits the revised proposal, the PUCSL will prepare a counter-proposal to ensure that the tariff revision aligns more closely with public expectations and recent financial realities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns (English)

If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns (English)

Govt. refutes claims of withdrawing security at religious places

Govt. refutes claims of withdrawing security at religious places

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm