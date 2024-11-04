Online token system for collecting passports amid ongoing queues

The issuing of tokens for the distribution of currently available blank passports will be carried out online in the near future, Minister Vijitha Herath says.

Speaking to the media following an event held in the Kadawatha area, Herath advised the general public not to wait in the queues to obtain passports in November unless for essential purposes.

Nevertheless, long queues were observed again today at the passport office in Battaramulla as individuals waited to collect their passports.

The government had previously urged the public on October 29 to visit the Immigration Department only for essential requirements, due to the limited availability of passports in the current stock.

However, the crowds have persisted, with many expressing frustration over delays and the lengthy waiting times for passport collection.