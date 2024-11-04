12-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

12-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

November 4, 2024   03:25 pm

A 12-hour water cut will be imposed for several areas along the Negombo – Colombo main road tomorrow (05), due to an essential maintenance activity of the road, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended from 06.00 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 05) until 06.00 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 06) in Ja-Ela, Katunayake, Seeduwa Municipal Council areas, Katana and Minuwangoda Pradeshiya Sabha areas and a part of Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha area.

The NWSDB has requested people residing in the aforementioned areas to take the necessary steps to collect water required for the duration of the water cut.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns (English)

If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns (English)

Govt. refutes claims of withdrawing security at religious places

Govt. refutes claims of withdrawing security at religious places

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm