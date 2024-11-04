12-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

A 12-hour water cut will be imposed for several areas along the Negombo – Colombo main road tomorrow (05), due to an essential maintenance activity of the road, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended from 06.00 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 05) until 06.00 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 06) in Ja-Ela, Katunayake, Seeduwa Municipal Council areas, Katana and Minuwangoda Pradeshiya Sabha areas and a part of Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha area.

The NWSDB has requested people residing in the aforementioned areas to take the necessary steps to collect water required for the duration of the water cut.