Online token system for collecting passports effective from Wednesday

A new online method has been introduced for the collection of passports, according to the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

Accordingly, an appointment can be made for obtaining the passports by visiting the official website of the Department of Immigration and Emigration, Acting Immigration and Emigration Controller General D.M.D. Nilusha Balasuriya said.

Joining a press conference held in Colombo, she mentioned that the new system will be implemented starting from November 06, 2024.

“Starting November 06, an online reservation system will be available, allowing individuals to book appointments on any day, at any time, and from any location. This system allocates a limited number of tokens for same-day reservations. Once these tokens are exhausted, users can secure a future date for their appointments as well”, Mrs. Balasuriya added.

“The public is advised that in-person date reservations will no longer be accepted after November 06, as the new online system will fully manage all passport requirements”, she expressed.