How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs

November 4, 2024   04:40 pm

The individuals with urgent needs for a passport can apply directly with supporting documents. 

Speaking at a press conference held today (04), Acting Controller General of Immigration D.M.D. Nilusha Balasuriya said that in response to the high demand for expedited travel permits, an independent committee within the Immigration Department has been established to evaluate requests on a case-by-case basis.

Balasuriya explained that those requiring immediate passports must still schedule an appointment through the usual process. 

However, for critical circumstances, applicants can present verified documents to the department prior to their assigned date, if they can substantiate an urgent need.

“We’ve set up an independent committee specifically for urgent cases. Applicants should bring documentation that confirms their need, allowing them to obtain relief. However, we caution that any presentation of forged or fraudulent documents will prompt strict legal action,” Balasuriya noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns (English)

If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns (English)

Govt. refutes claims of withdrawing security at religious places

Govt. refutes claims of withdrawing security at religious places

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm