How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs

The individuals with urgent needs for a passport can apply directly with supporting documents.

Speaking at a press conference held today (04), Acting Controller General of Immigration D.M.D. Nilusha Balasuriya said that in response to the high demand for expedited travel permits, an independent committee within the Immigration Department has been established to evaluate requests on a case-by-case basis.

Balasuriya explained that those requiring immediate passports must still schedule an appointment through the usual process.

However, for critical circumstances, applicants can present verified documents to the department prior to their assigned date, if they can substantiate an urgent need.

“We’ve set up an independent committee specifically for urgent cases. Applicants should bring documentation that confirms their need, allowing them to obtain relief. However, we caution that any presentation of forged or fraudulent documents will prompt strict legal action,” Balasuriya noted.