Distribution of fertilizer subsidy for Maha Season begins

Distribution of fertilizer subsidy for Maha Season begins

November 4, 2024   06:21 pm

The Commissioner General of the Department of Agrarian Development U.P. Rohana Rajapakshe said that that the distribution of fertilizer subsidy of Rs. 25,000 for the 2024 ‘Maha Season’ has already commenced. 

He noted that during the first phase of this initiative, Rs. 15,000 has been distributed per farmer, benefiting 670 individuals across the Ampara and Kilinochchi districts, with a total of Rs. 9.5 million released for 630 hectares of land.

In its second phase, Rs. 46.5 million have been provided for 4,475 farmers in 12 districts, while Rs. 57.5 million have been released to 4,219 farmers in 12 districts during the third phase. The government has also provided Rs. 47.7 million for 4,804 farmers in 12 districts as the fourth phase of the programme.

Additionally, Rajapakshe also said that today (04), an amount of Rs. 279.4 million will be allocated from the Treasury to be distributed to 22,419 farmers in 19 districts. 

In total, Rs. 441.8 million has been disbursed to farmers so far, according to Rajapakshe.

He further stated that the amount of Rs. 10,000 which will later be provided as the second phase will be distributed among the farmers within two weeks following the start of the cultivation activities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns (English)

If this continues, country will end up like the KDU bus: Ex-President Ranil warns (English)

Govt. refutes claims of withdrawing security at religious places

Govt. refutes claims of withdrawing security at religious places

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm