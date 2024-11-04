Distribution of fertilizer subsidy for Maha Season begins

The Commissioner General of the Department of Agrarian Development U.P. Rohana Rajapakshe said that that the distribution of fertilizer subsidy of Rs. 25,000 for the 2024 ‘Maha Season’ has already commenced.

He noted that during the first phase of this initiative, Rs. 15,000 has been distributed per farmer, benefiting 670 individuals across the Ampara and Kilinochchi districts, with a total of Rs. 9.5 million released for 630 hectares of land.

In its second phase, Rs. 46.5 million have been provided for 4,475 farmers in 12 districts, while Rs. 57.5 million have been released to 4,219 farmers in 12 districts during the third phase. The government has also provided Rs. 47.7 million for 4,804 farmers in 12 districts as the fourth phase of the programme.

Additionally, Rajapakshe also said that today (04), an amount of Rs. 279.4 million will be allocated from the Treasury to be distributed to 22,419 farmers in 19 districts.

In total, Rs. 441.8 million has been disbursed to farmers so far, according to Rajapakshe.

He further stated that the amount of Rs. 10,000 which will later be provided as the second phase will be distributed among the farmers within two weeks following the start of the cultivation activities.