Over 1,500 complaints ahead of 2024 General Election

The number of complaints received by the Election Commission regarding the 2024 Parliamentary Poll has further increased.

The commission issued a statement stating that the total number of election-related complaints has increased to 1,535 with the 127 complaints received with the past 24 hours.

A majority of those complaints have been received related to election law violations and the figure is 1,485.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission also says that 1,248 of the total number of complaints received have been resolved thus far.