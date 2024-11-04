2024 O/L exam applications called online from tomorrow

2024 O/L exam applications called online from tomorrow

November 4, 2024   07:01 pm

The applications for the 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will be called from Tuesday (05 November) to 30 November, the Department of Examinations announced.

In a statement issued on Monday (Nov. 04), the department highlighted that only applications sent online, via its official websites - www.doenets.lk or www.onlineexams.gov.lk/eic will be accepted.

Accordingly, all school applicants must submit their exam applications through their school principals while private applicants are allowed to apply for the examination personally by them.

The deadline for submitting online applications is midnight on 30 November, the department stated, while emphasising that no extensions of any kind will be granted.

Any inquiries regarding the submission of applications can be made through contact numbers 0112784208/ 0112784537/ 0112785922 or email address: gceolexamsl@gmail.com

