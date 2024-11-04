Suspect arrested with weapons including AK-47, pistol and swords

A suspect arrested with a cache of weapons including an AK-47 type firearm, a pistol and ammunition during a special operation carried out by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in the Embilipitiya area today.

The operation was caried out according to information received from the Police Special Bureau.

Accordingly, a suspect was arrested with an AK-47 assault rifle with one magazine and bullets, a 9mm pistol with one magazine and bullets, two swords and a dagger during the special operation conducted in Embilipitiya today (4).