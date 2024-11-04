At least 36 people were killed and six were injured after a bus plunged into a gorge in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Monday, an official told Reuters.

The bus was travelling from Garhwal in the Himalayas and was headed to the town of Ramnagar, with at least 42 passengers on board, Devendra Pincha, a local police officer said by phone.

Visuals from ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake, showed an overturned bus lying beside a river at the base of a hill.

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on X an inquiry would be carried out into the cause of the incident.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies