Special commodity levy on imported sugar extended

Special commodity levy on imported sugar extended

November 5, 2024   08:40 am

The government has decided to extend the special commodity levy of Rs. 50 per kilogram on imported sugar until December 31, continuing the levy that was originally set to expire on November 01. 

This extension was formalized through a Gazette notification issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as Minister of Finance.

The initial tax, implemented on November 01 last year, aimed to stabilize local market prices amid fluctuations in the global sugar trade. 

Commenting on the decision, former minister Manusha Nanayakkara criticized the administration for maintaining taxes on essential items, despite previous promises to reduce them. 

He pointed out that while the government has publicly committed to easing the tax burden on food items, it has taken steps to retain the tax on sugar imports.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs (English)

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs (English)

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs (English)

Petition against 2024 General Election date dismissed (English)

Petition against 2024 General Election date dismissed (English)

Sri Lanka scraps CEB privatization plan (English)

Sri Lanka scraps CEB privatization plan (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)