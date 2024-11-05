Special commodity levy on imported sugar extended

The government has decided to extend the special commodity levy of Rs. 50 per kilogram on imported sugar until December 31, continuing the levy that was originally set to expire on November 01.

This extension was formalized through a Gazette notification issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as Minister of Finance.

The initial tax, implemented on November 01 last year, aimed to stabilize local market prices amid fluctuations in the global sugar trade.

Commenting on the decision, former minister Manusha Nanayakkara criticized the administration for maintaining taxes on essential items, despite previous promises to reduce them.

He pointed out that while the government has publicly committed to easing the tax burden on food items, it has taken steps to retain the tax on sugar imports.