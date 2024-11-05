The doctors at the Karapitiya National Hospital have launched an indefinite strike starting from 8:00 a.m. today (Nov. 5), in protest over the alleged misconduct by a specialist doctor in the hospital’s oncology unit.

This action follows an earlier token strike over the same issue, with doctors expressing frustration over the lack of a solution from hospital authorities.

The Co-Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Dr. Asanka Konara stated that the strike aims to pressure authorities into addressing long-standing concerns about the specialist doctor’s behavior.

He noted that despite previous strike actions, no effective solutions have been provided, prompting the doctors to escalate their protest.

When inquired by Ada Derana, Director of Karapitiya Hospital Dr. S.P.U.M. Ranga confirmed that the Ministry of Health has decided to transfer the specialist doctor in question to the Maharagama Cancer Hospital.

The official transfer notice is expected to be issued today, according to Dr. Ranga.