Current govt. simply continues policies of previous administrations  Dilith

Current govt. simply continues policies of previous administrations  Dilith

November 5, 2024   09:17 am

Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, Gampaha District Parliamentary candidate, Entrepreneur Dilith Jayaweera states that the current government lacks a progressive vision and simply continues the policies of previous administrations.  

Addressing a public rally held in Ratnapura, Jayaweera said: “Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is undoubtedly a skilled and seasoned politician, now suggests to send experienced people for leadership. But his vast experience comes with consequences.”

“He’s a politician so adept that he’s managed to erode the foundations of major political parties—those built by Mr. Senanayake, Mr. Bandaranaike, and Wijeweera. Today, he seems pleased with what he’s accomplished, almost as if he’s reveling in it.”

“Now, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe sits comfortably in his armchair, because ‘the boy’ is diligently following through on his unfinished work. But we have our own political path to follow, one we won’t abandon out of fear. This isn’t just opposition politics—it’s a reminder to Anura Kumara and everyone else that our purpose is bigger than that”, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs (English)

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs (English)

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs (English)

Petition against 2024 General Election date dismissed (English)

Petition against 2024 General Election date dismissed (English)

Sri Lanka scraps CEB privatization plan (English)

Sri Lanka scraps CEB privatization plan (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)

Sri Lanka surpasses 1.6 million tourist arrivals by October-end (English)