Current govt. simply continues policies of previous administrations  Dilith

Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, Gampaha District Parliamentary candidate, Entrepreneur Dilith Jayaweera states that the current government lacks a progressive vision and simply continues the policies of previous administrations.

Addressing a public rally held in Ratnapura, Jayaweera said: “Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is undoubtedly a skilled and seasoned politician, now suggests to send experienced people for leadership. But his vast experience comes with consequences.”

“He’s a politician so adept that he’s managed to erode the foundations of major political parties—those built by Mr. Senanayake, Mr. Bandaranaike, and Wijeweera. Today, he seems pleased with what he’s accomplished, almost as if he’s reveling in it.”

“Now, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe sits comfortably in his armchair, because ‘the boy’ is diligently following through on his unfinished work. But we have our own political path to follow, one we won’t abandon out of fear. This isn’t just opposition politics—it’s a reminder to Anura Kumara and everyone else that our purpose is bigger than that”, he added.