2024 General Election: 60 polling stations relocated from Buddhist Temples

The Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka R.M.A.L. Rathnayake states that the 2024 General Election will be held on 14 November 2024 as scheduled, as the petition challenging the election date was dismissed by the Supreme Court without taking into consideration.

Furthermore, Rathnayake mentioned that 60 polling stations which were slated to be established at Buddhist Temples were shifted to other locations, owing to ‘Katina Pinkama’ ceremonies and several other reasons.

Commenting regarding the matter, the Election Commission Chairman said that several parties had raised concerns on holding the election using Buddhist Temples as polling stations during the period when ‘Katina Pinkama’ ceremonies are being held.

As a result, Rathnayake said that the election regulatory body inquired regarding the matter from the chief prelates of each Buddhist Temple to be used as polling stations. He said that out of 2,263 Buddhist temples slated to be used as polling stations across the island, 45 temples expressed concerns regarding holding the ‘Katina Pinkama’ ceremonies and 15 other temples due to miscellaneous reasons.

Accordingly, the 60 polling stations in question were shifted to other locations, according to the Election Commission Chairman.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted that the distribution of official polling cards will be carried out until 07 November 2024.