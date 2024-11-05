A woman has reportedly been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon inside a private hospital in Trincomalee.

The deceased is a 63-year-old woman who was residing on the third floor of the hospital with her husband, Ada Derana reporter said.

It has been revealed during the preliminary investigations that the deceased was the wife of the private hospital’s owner. Police suspect that the victim’s brother-in-law committed the murder.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear and the 55-year-old suspect involved in the incident has been arrested, the police said.

The arrested suspect has also been staying in a room on the same floor of the private hospital.

Trincomalee Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.