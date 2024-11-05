The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested a person who is suspected to have circulated a doctored image of a fake currency note of the Rs. 5,000 denomination featuring an image of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on it.

Police said that the 38-year-old was arrested on Tuesday (04).

The suspect, identified as a resident of Korathota in Athurugiriya, is employed as a salesperson, according to police.