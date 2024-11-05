Appeals Court upholds prison sentence for ex-Deputy Minister in bribery case

The Court of Appeal has upheld a prison sentence given to former Deputy Minister Shantha Premaratne who was found guilty of the charges of obtaining a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from a woman after promising employment.

This order was issued when an appeal filed by the accused former Deputy Minister, seeking his acquittal from the case, was taken up before a two-member Appeals Court judge bench comprising Justices Sampath Abeykoon and P. Kumaran Rathnam today (05).

The former Deputy Minister was sentenced to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment after being found guilty over the relevant charges by the Colombo High Court.