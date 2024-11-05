KDU bus accident: Driver had license suspended over drunken accident, court told

November 5, 2024   03:12 pm

It has been revealed before the court today that the bus driver involved in the recent fatal bus accident in Badulla, while transporting a group of students of the Southern Campus of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU), previously had his driving license suspended for 05 months after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.  

He had been arrested on August 04 by police in the Labuduwa area of Galle, within the Akmeemana police jurisdiction, after causing an accident involving the bus he was driving and a motorcycle, Ada Derana reporter said.

The details of the incident were presented today (Nov 5) in a motion by the Akmeemana Police to the Galle Additional Magistrate’s Court. 

The driver, identified as a resident of Dammala area of Udugama, had allegedly falsely reported his license missing to Hiniduma Police following the suspension of his license and had subsequently obtained a replacement driving license. 

Taking this information into account, Galle Additional Magistrate Lakmini Vidanagamage ordered that the driving license currently in the possession of the suspect be withheld and placed in judicial custody.  

The recent fatal bus accident, which involved a bus carrying a group of students of the Southern Campus of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) toppling across the road, resulted in the death of two female students, and injuries to 40 others on Friday (Nov. 01).

However, dash cam footage from a car has also surfaced, showing the bus carrying the KDU students speeding shortly before the accident had occurred.

