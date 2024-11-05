Former Minister Johnston Fernando has withdrawn the writ petition filed on his behalf with the Court of Appeal seeking an order to prevent his arrest.

The petition had been filed by the ex-minister seeking an order to prevent his arrest over the case related to the unregistered BMW car allegedly belonging to him found parked in a star-class hotel premises in Colombo.

The petition was taken up for consideration today before an Appellate Court bench comprising Judges Mohammad Lafar Thahir and P. Kumaran Ratnam.

There, Johnston Fernando’s legal counsels informed the court since their client had already been granted bail by the Magistrate’s Court, there was no need to continue with the petition.

Therefore, they sought the court’s permission to withdraw the relevant petition.

Accordingly, the Appellate Court bench allowed the withdrawal of the petition and dismissed it.