Chief Jailor and storekeeper of New Magazine Prison suspended

The Chief Jailor and a prison guard who served as the storekeeper of the New Magazine Prison in Colombo have been suspended.

They have been suspended from the service over an alleged incident of providing mobile phones to a prisoner who is serving a life sentence, the Spokesman of the Department of Prisons Gamini B. Dissanayake said.

The Prisons Spokesman stated that an investigation carried out by the Department of Prisons based on information uncovered during a probe conducted by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) revealed that the two prison officers have had a close relationship with the prisoner in question.

Furthermore, the Prisons Spokesman added that strict disciplinary action will be taken against the prison officers involved in corruption and that legal proceedings will be initiated against them.