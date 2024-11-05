Chief Jailor and storekeeper of New Magazine Prison suspended

Chief Jailor and storekeeper of New Magazine Prison suspended

November 5, 2024   05:13 pm

The Chief Jailor and a prison guard who served as the storekeeper of the New Magazine Prison in Colombo have been suspended.

They have been suspended from the service over an alleged incident of providing mobile phones to a prisoner who is serving a life sentence, the Spokesman of the Department of Prisons Gamini B. Dissanayake said.

The Prisons Spokesman stated that an investigation carried out by the Department of Prisons based on information uncovered during a probe conducted by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) revealed that the two prison officers have had a close relationship with the prisoner in question.

Furthermore, the Prisons Spokesman added that strict disciplinary action will be taken against the prison officers involved in corruption and that legal proceedings will be initiated against them.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs (English)

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs (English)

Petition against 2024 General Election date dismissed (English)

Petition against 2024 General Election date dismissed (English)

Sri Lanka scraps CEB privatization plan (English)

Sri Lanka scraps CEB privatization plan (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)